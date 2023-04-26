Mattel Introduces New Barbie Doll With Down Syndrome To Increase Inclusivity

Barbie doll representing down syndrome has been launched by the toy company Mattel. The company recently made a collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to create the doll with all new features. Mattel revealed that they wanted to "ensure the doll accurately represents a person with down syndrome." The official Instagram handle of Barbie shared their photos of the new doll in a floral printed dress and blonde hair.

Barbie makers shared a clip in which children with down syndrome were spotted playing with the new doll. They captioned the post, "When kids play with dolls, they develop empathy and social skills that may help them to better understand and empower themselves and the world around them – which is why we are so proud to partner with the National Down Syndrome Society to introduce the first #Barbie doll with Down syndrome. This means so much for our community, says Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of @NDSSorg. We should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion." Check the post below.

Barbie makers open up about the doll's representation

In another post, Barbie makers talked about what the doll represents and its true purpose. They wrote, "In partnership with @NDSSorg, the newest #Barbie fashion doll was designed with purpose and inclusivity at the heart of every choice. ​With a shorter frame, rounder face, smaller features, and palms including a single line, this doll introduces a new sculpt and details illustrative of common characteristics of women with Down syndrome.​ Dressed in the colors and symbols of the community, she wears matching ankle foot orthotics, and a three-chevron necklace representing the three copies of the 21st chromosome that result in the characteristics associated with Down syndrome – and represents “the lucky few” who have someone with Down syndrome in their life." Check the post below.

Mattel earlier released a statement in which they expressed how proud they felt to introduce the doll with down syndrome. Their main aim was to increase inclusivity ad diversity. Down syndrome is a common chromosomal condition and every year 6,000 babies are born with this condition.