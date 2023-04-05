Barbie: Know Ryan Gosling-Margot Robbie Starrer's Release Date, Cast, Story, And More

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is currently edging close to a release. Margot Robbie announced the film back in July 2019 and revealed she would be playing the titular character. Ryan Gosling's announcement as Ken also raised intrigue for the film. Here is everything to know about Barbie, including its cast, director, producers, trailer and release date.

Barbie trailer and release date

Barbie is currently slated for a release on July 21, 2023. It clashes with the release of filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s next outing Oppenheimer, which also features big names such as Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. The first trailer of Barbie featured several dance numbers, and also a brief history of the world behind the fashion dolls. The second trailer gave a more expansive glimpse into Barbie Land, where Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken flirt with each other. Check out the official trailer for Barbie below.

Barbie's main and supporting cast

Barbie’s casting features big names, as the film is set to feature a total of 11 Barbies. As for the Barbies in Barbie Land, actors Ritu Arya, Kate McKinnon, Ana Cruz Kayne, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Nicola Coughlan, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey and more will be featured in the film. Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa will also be one of the Barbies and several of her songs will be featured in the film. Robbie is slated to appear as the central Barbie in the setting.

There are five Kens in the film as well -- Scott Evans, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu. Ryan Gosling is the main Ken, and the series also features best friends for the characters. While Michael Cera plays the role of Ken’s best friend Allan, Emerald Fennell is Barbie's best friend Midge. Barbie will also feature several humans, with actors Connor Swindells, Jamie Demetriou, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, and Helen Mirren appearing in the film.

Barbie comes from director Greta Gerwig. Gerwig is known for her films such as Lady Bird, Little Women, White Noise, and No Strings Attached. Apart from featuring in the film, Margot Robbie is also one of the producers. Tom Ackerley, Ynon Kreiz, David Heyman, Robbie Brennar, and Josey McNamara are some other names backing the project.

What to expect from the story?

The synopsis for the film, as per Apple is, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."