Matthew Broderick Reveals The Secret Behind His Happy Marriage With Sarah Jessica Parker

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker’s marriage is one of the most successful and drama-free wedded lives of all those in Hollywood. The couple felt an instant connection on their first meeting, that later grew into a very strong bond of love and friendship. Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have completed over two decades of being in this happy marriage, and fans often wonder the secret for this. To address all such questions asked by fans, Matthew Broderick has recently opened up and revealed the secret to his happy marriage. Read further ahead to know more about the secret behind Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker’s marriage.

Also Read | Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Glimpses Of Son's Treasured Memories On His 18th Birthday

Matthew Broderick’s secret behind his happy marriage

Recently, while having a candid chat with SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Bruce Bozzi, Sarah Jessica Parker's husband, Matthew Broderick, opened up about his happy marriage. Having asked about his 23 years long wedded life, Matthew described it as insane, as he can’t believe that it has been that long and it doesn’t even feel like it. When asked about the “key” to his successful relationship, he said that there’s no real key to a successful relationship, as far as he’s aware. Matthew Broderick mentioned that his wife is his best friend. He doesn’t know any secret at all, but he is very grateful to have Sarah Jessica Parker and he loves her a lot, it’s amazing.

Also Read | 2020 US Elections: Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Take Son James To Vote

In fact, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have acted together for the first time in over 20 years this February 2020. The couple were cast opposite one another in the Neil Simon comedy play, Plaza Suite. The play had a brief run in Boston before the global pandemic postponed its Broadway premiere dates.

Also Read | Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Glimpses Of Son's Treasured Memories On His 18th Birthday

Talking about the play, Matthew Broderick said that their brief time on-stage allowed him to fully appreciate how talented his wife (Sarah Jessica Parker) is. With getting to do this play, even though they only just did it in Boston for a little while, but Sarah Jessica Parker was so good in it. Matthew revealed that he had never acted with her on-stage and had, in fact, never really acted with her at all. But, this play was just reminded of how funny and smart and know what an actor Sarah Jessica Parker is. Praising his wife to the fullest, Matthew Broderick said that Sarah Jessica Parker is just too good.

Also Read | 2020 US Elections: Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Take Son James To Vote

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.