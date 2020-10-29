Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Glimpses Of Son's Treasured Memories On His 18th Birthday

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker recently shared some cute pictures of her son on her social media. As it is her son James Wilkie’s 18th birthday, she took to her Instagram handle and posted some of his childhood pictures with a heartwarming caption. Let’s take a look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s Instagram post through which she wished James Wilkie a happy birthday.

‘My love for you is an ache and an honor’

As Sarah Jessica Parker’s son turns 18, she can be seen cherishing some blissful memories of his childhood. The actor went down memory lane and posted these pictures. In the first one, she can be seen holding her little son high in the air while James Wilkie is posing for the camera. In the next one, her son can be seen all prepped up for the winters. The next picture is one of the most delightful ones from the lot as James Wilkie can be seen gleefully running in a lush green surrounding. Another one that Sarah Jessica Parker shared is a heart-melting picture. The mother-son duo can be seen walking in the grass by the sea holding hands. The last picture in the series shows how James Wilkie is a happy and active child. He can be seen jumping with joy from one bed to another.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared these and wrote a heartfelt message for her son in the caption. She stated how James Wilkie has turned 18 on this day and how she marvels at the passing of these years and equally about the young man he is becoming. She added how her love for his son is an ache and an honour and as he leaps toward and into his future. She also wrote how she feels privileged to be his confidant. In the end, she wished him a happy birthday and addressed him as a first time voter.

Many of her fans were delighted to see the lovely pictures shared by her while others wished James Wilkie a happy birthday. They also expressed how they were happy that now he could vote in the recent elections. Let’s take a look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s Instagram to see some of the fans’ comments.

