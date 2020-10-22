Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested At 18: 'I’ve Never Felt Like Victim'

In his explosive new memoir, Greenlights, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey revealed that he was molested as a teenager by another man. More so, the actor spoke about the first time he got physically intimate with someone and recalled that it was not consensual, further admitting that he was ‘blackmailed’ into it. Sharing details about his feelings back then, Matthew McConaughey, in his memoir, mentioned that he was certain about going to hell for getting physically involved with someone before marriage.

'I was knocked unconscious'

Matthew McConaughey further revealed that he was molested by a man at the age of 18 when he was knocked unconscious in the back of a van. However, the actor affirmed that he does not consider himself to be a victim of situations. Backing his claims, Matthew McConaughey explained he has a lot of proof that the world is 'conspiring to make him happy'. This is the first time the actor has spoken about his abuse in public.

However, Matthew has never failed to support programs, which aim to generate awareness about child abuse. In 2006, Matthew McConaughey collaborated with the University of Texas and partnered in its Rape Elimination Program, helping to shuttle students home after dark. In his memoir, McConaughey also disclosed details about his parents’ tumultuous relationship, his marriage to Camila Alves and his personal philosophy.

Stars who openly spoke about their childhood

During an appearance on Behind the Music, Missy Elliot revealed that she was molested by her 16-year-old cousin, who lured her to his home and assaulted over the course of a year. Actor Charlize Theron told NPR that her mother, Gerda Maritz, shot and killed her father, Charles Theron, in self-defense at their family home in South Africa. Speaking about the incident, the actor revealed that her father was a raging alcoholic and was carrying a knife when the incident took place.

More so, Oprah Winfrey has also gone on record several times to speak about the trauma she endured when she was a teen. Winfrey once revealed that she was repeatedly molested by family members and raped at age 9; she became pregnant at 14, losing her son in infancy. Later, she landed a job in radio when she was still in high school, which started her trajectory to her successful broadcast career.

