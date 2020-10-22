On Amit Shah's birthday, Kangana Ranaut says nation fortunate to have him; Riteish tweets

Wishes poured in from across the nation for Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday on Thursday. Not just netizens, even celebrities from the film industry and sportspersons conveyed their greetings on the occasion. Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebrities associated with the film industry, wished the leader by acknowledging his work and wishing him good health.

Wishes pour in for Amit Shah on birthday

Kangana Ranaut wrote that India was a ‘fortunate nation’ to have ‘passionate and dedicated leader’ like Amit Shah. Using the hashtag #HBDayAmitShah, he hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party veteran for his efforts towards the ‘welfare of this nation with single minded focus.’

Honourable Home Minister sir wishing you a very happy birthday, we are a very fortunate nation to have a passionate and dedicated leader like you who works for the well fare of this nation with single minded focus #HBDayAmitShah ⁦@AmitShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/h7wP4b0P9S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

With Amit Shah recovering from COVID-19 a few weeks ago, Riteish Deshmukh wished the politician the ‘best of health and long life.’

Wishing our Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with best of health and long life Sir. 🙏🏽 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 22, 2020

Actors, who are members of the BJP, like Ravi Kishan, Smriti Irani, among others, also conveyed their good wishes to Amit Shah for his birthday by showering praises on him.They highlighted his determination to the nation as they wished him good health.

कर्मठ, निष्ठावान, समर्पित भाव से राष्ट्र हित में सदेव तत्पर @AmitShah जी के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर हम सब कार्यकर्ता उनकी दीर्घ आयु की कामना करते हैं। प्रभु अपनी कृपा उन पर बनायें रखें एवं यूँ ही अमित भाई हम सबको संगठन पथ पर प्रेरित करते रहें ऐसी शुभकामना प्रेषित करती हूँ। https://t.co/HTQ9pb8dyw — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has worked with Amit Shah for many years, not just on a national level but also on a state level, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, also conveyed good wishes to the latter.

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

Amit Shah turned 56 on Thursday. Apart from Home Minister of Gujarat, and being the incumbent Home Minister of India, the leader held the crucial BJP President position for six years from 2014-20, when the BJP tasted numerous electoral victories, on state and national level.

