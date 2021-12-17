Matthew McConaughey Says Reese Witherspoon Was One Of His 1st Celeb Crushes; Latter Reacts

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon's latest appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show led to an interesting revelation. Matthew graced the show on Thursday, December 16, to promote Sing 2 along with co-star Reese and admitted that he was crushing on the latter after seeing her in the 1991 film, The Man in the Moon.

The revelation came during a rapid Q&A segment with host Ellen when McConaughey quipped "I had a little bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me," while pointing to Witherspoon.

Matthew McConaughey reveals about his celebrity crush

He noted that Reese was "one of my early, early crushes", leaving the latter shocked. "And if you've seen the movie, you see! It's inevitable, what's not to have a crush on?", he stated. Witherspoon was surely flattered with her friend's gestures, and told him "You're so sweet".

On being asked about her celebrity crush, Reese iterated "My first celebrity crush was probably Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer) from The Doors". She further chucked that she was 13 at that time. "I was a weird kid, really weird", she told Ellen. The series of revelations then led to a hilarious idea of Kilmer, Reese and Matthew starring in a movie involving a love triangle.

Reese also spoke about 'the day' when Matthew stole her and everyone's hearts. She quipped that on her wedding day, Matthew danced with "every woman over the age of 65". Reese then glanced at him and said, "You won the wedding". Lastly, the Academy Award-winners also spoke about how they've done three movies together (Mud, Sing franchise) without sharing the same frame in any of them.

"I think people wanna see us in a real movie together," Witherspoon quipped, leaving the audiences rooting for their collaboration. "It'd be fun to do it when we are in the same frame", Matthew added.

For the unversed, Sing 2 is an animated musical comedy, which also stars Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Offerman and Garth Jennings. After premiering at the AFI Fest on November 14, 2021, it is slated to hit theatres this month on December 22.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RESSEWITHERSPOON)