Matthew McConaughey Shares A Throwback Picture, Gives His Fans A Flashback Friday Treat

Hollywood megastar Matthew McConaughey best known for his versatile choice in films, has always managed to impress fans with his acting sense and his humour. The Dallas Buyers Club actor who recently joined Instagram has been posting pictures about the happenings in his life. He recently took to social media to share a throwback picture of himself along with his friend. Check out the picture here.

Matthew McConaughey’s images

The Gentleman actor Matthew McConaughey actor took to his social media to share a black and white throwback picture of his Instagram account. He captioned the picture with a simple ‘don’t make a straight line crooked #tbt’. (sic) in the picture, Matthew McConaughey can be seen sporting a different hairdo while squatting on a sport filed. Netizens have loved the picture, while some have commented that they liked his style back in the days as well. Check out some of the fan reactions here.

Wowza, cool pic! — Tracy (@tracy_in_uk) February 20, 2020

Wow!! The hair!! 😂 — Dr. Paula (@DrPaula_99) February 20, 2020

The only thing I can see in this pic is your bouffant hairdo x — Penny Ford-INFP-T (@ThisMissPenny) February 20, 2020

how are you so perfect🤩🤩 — Daniela Casillas (@Onlyrealsht1) February 20, 2020

About ‘The Gentlemen’

Matthew McConaughey was last seen in the film The Gentlemen. The Gentlemen movie deals with the life of a man who earns his fortune by building an empire by selling drugs. The American drug lord wants to sell the profitable empire he built in London. As the news gets out, things get rough as many want to steal his business from under him. The movie is directed and written by Guy Ritchie. The Gentlemen movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

