Matthew McConaughey Gives A Sneak-peek Into His Thanksgiving 2019 Celebrations

Matthew McConaughey, best known for his versatile choice in films, has always managed to impress fans with his acting sense and his humour. The Dallas Buyers Club actor who recently joined Instagram has been posting pictures about the happenings in his life. He recently took to social media to share insights on how he spent his Thanksgiving holiday. Check out these pictures posted by him.

Matthew McConaughey reportedly believes that giving back to society is very important. He took to social media and shared pictures of himself preparing a hot meal for the first respondents of Los Angeles Firefighters. The actor is seen wearing a white shirt, a black cap and a pair of jeans as he fired up the grill for the first respondents.

The actor is also seen clad in gloves as he prepared the meal for the real heroes of Los Angeles. In the series of pictures shared by the actor, he is skilfully cutting the turkey. He is also seen interacting with the first respondents and shaking hands with them. He took out the time to pose for a picture as he celebrated the holiday with them.

This isn’t the first time that Matthew McConaughey has done something special and noble on a thanksgiving day. Back in 2017, he surprised thousands of fans by delivering free frozen turkey to them on Thanksgiving day. It has been reported that he spent the day delivering the frozen meat to families residing in the Lawrenceburg area in Kentucky.

Netizens appreciated his gesture and showered the comments section of the actor’s Instagram with lots of love. Legally Blonde actor Reese Witherspoon too commented on the post and wished Matthew as well as the first respondents on Thanksgiving. Netizens stated that Matthew is an inspiration to them and that they look up to him, while many said that he has a heart of gold

