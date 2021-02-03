Matthew McConaughey's Super Bowl Ad Earns Him Nickname 'Flatthew McConaughey', See Video

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey is now being jokingly called as 'Flat Matthew' after he featured in an advertisement for the Super Bowl 2021. He featured in a Doritos advertisement as a flat two-dimensional figure. Matthew McConaughey has also shared the commercial on Instagram and his fans cannot help but laugh on it. Scroll to see the video and know more about Matthew McConaughey's Super Bowl ad.

Also read | Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares New Fishing Trip Photo

Also read | Golden Globes Nominations Could Belong To Netflix

Matthew McConaughey's Super Bowl ad

In the Doritos advertisement, Matthew appears to be as flat as a paper. He gets blown away by the wind when he goes out to take his dog on a walk and also gets sucked in the vacuum cleaner. He also appears on the Jimmy Kimmel Show along with Mindy Kaling. Upon seeing Matthew, Jimmy asks him did he drive to the venue to did he travel by fax. This causes him to earn an eye roll from McConaughey. In the end, he comes across a Doritos vending machine and he sneakily gets in the machine because of his paper-thin body and has one of the Doritos 3D. This makes Matthew return to his original shape but he gets hilariously all pressed up against the vending machine from the inside.

This Super Bowl commercial was uploaded on his social media as well by Matthew and people have nicknamed him as 'Flat Matthew'. One user has also made a pun on his name and has called him 'Flatthew Mcconnaughey' while another has commented that they knew the ending of the advertisement would be like that. See their reactions below:

Image courtesy- @officiallymcconaughey Instagram

Super Bowl commercials 2021

American publications USA Today conducts an annual survey on the television commercials which feature during the telecast of Super Bowl championship. The survey was started in 1989. The best advertisement wins the survey. Super Bowl commercials 2021 features several leading artists from the west like The Weekend, Lil Nas, Post Malone and Dolly Parton as well. 55th Super Bowl championship will see Kansas City Chiefs competing against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will take place on February 7, 2021. The halftime of the game will see a performance by The Weeknd. According to a report by CBSsports.com, the venue of the same is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Also read | Ashton Kutcher Mistook Netflix's 'Bridgerton' For 'porn', Says Wife Mila Kunis

Also read | PBS Chief Defends Filmmaker Ken Burns, Touts Diversity

Image courtesy- @officiallymcconaughey Instagram, inset- screengrab from the commercial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.