Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares New Fishing Trip Photo

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise shared a new photo of his fishing trip. Connor Cruise spends his time away from the spotlight. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids don't like to be in the spotlight like their parents. Isabella Kidman rarely shares photos about her life. She shares her artwork and designs. Whereas Connor Cruise's Instagram is filled with trips and things he likes, he rarely shares a photo of himself. Fans are wondering was Connor Cruise adopted and when was Connor Cruise adopted? He was adopted in 1995, three years after Isabella Kidman was adopted.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids try to avoid the spotlight as much as possible. Connor Cruise's Instagram is filled with fishing trips. He recently shared a photo from a trip of Costa Rica. Tom and Nicole tied the knot in 1989. They were a part of Stanley Kubrick's film Eyes Wide Shut which released in 1999. Many people said that the film affected their marriage but Nicole Kidman has cleared in several interviews that the film really had no connection to the breaking up of the marriage

Connor Cruise shares Costa Rica fishing trip photos.

Connor Cruise is an avid fisherman, he recently shared a fishing trip photo which was his way of celebrating his birthday. The photo was of himself holding a big tuna fish by the tail. His friend Jeremy Spund also posted a photo of themselves enjoying the fishing trip to Costa Rica. Connor Cruise even tagged Los Suenos Resort and Mariana which is located in the Herradura Beach area of the Central Pacific Coast. He captioned the photo by saying, "Yellowfin were chewing today #200# @hook360 @lossuenosresort". Many followers wondered about how he liked the trip to Costa Rica while several others were disgusted to see the photo of the fish. Her sister Isabella Kidman also liked his post. Isabella Kidman was adopted in the year 1992 by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Check out the picture of Connor Cruise enjoying his fishing trip below:

Image Credits- @theconnorcruise Instagram

