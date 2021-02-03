Ashton Kutcher Mistook Netflix's 'Bridgerton' For 'porn', Says Wife Mila Kunis

American actor Ashton Kutcher mistook Netflix's Bridgerton for pornography after waking next to his wifey Mila Kunis watching the period drama's fifth episode. In an interview with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on NBC's Today with Hoda & Jenna episode on Monday, the couple recalled a funny Bridgerton incident. During her interaction with the chat show hosts, Mila also revealed that she's so hooked to Bridgerton that she had stayed up till late night to watch "what's happening in the show".

Mila recalls when husband Ashton mistook Bridgerton for pornography

Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had appeared in one of the latest episodes of Today with Hoda & Jenna to discuss working together in Cheetos' Super Bowl commercial. During their conversation with the show hosts, when co-host Hoda Kotb asked the man and wife, "What about Bridgerton, are y'all watching that?", they burst into laughter and recalled a funny incident. Sharing the same with Hoda and Jenna, Mila said, "So, I'm on episode five, for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five. Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'".

She continued, "He (Ashton) is dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?'".The Bad Moms actor added, "He was so confused". On the other hand, her actor husband explained that he was extremely confused because their interaction took place in the 'middle of the night'. Elaborating further on the same, Ashton said, "I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there somebody else in the bed?' It was terrifying". He also went on to jokingly add saying his wife was 'cheating' on him with the Netflix period drama.

Check out the full interview below:

Mila Kunis and @aplusk join us to talk about working together in their new #SuperBowl ad for Cheetos! pic.twitter.com/GiNTYtaGR7 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, ever since its premiere on the streaming giant, Bridgerton review has been extremely positive from not only critics but also the masses. The series has managed to garner a record-breaking number of viewers in the first month of its release on Netflix and went to become the streaming service's biggest series debut recently. On Wednesday, Netflix shared that Bridgerton was watched by a whopping 82 million households around the world after its premiere on December 25, 2020.

