Matthew Perry’s Best Films That Will Make You See Him Beyond Chandler Bing

Matthew Perry, better known by his Friends’ character name Chandler Bing, made us fall in love with him with his sarcastic stint on the iconic American sitcom. Chandler Bing is one of the most loved and popular characters in television history. Though, people sometimes forget to see Matthew Perry beyond his Chandler Bing attire. So, here is a look at some of the best films of Matthew Perry that you should watch.

ALSO READ | Friends: Iconic Props From The Sit-com To Go On Auction Soon

Best films starring Matthew Perry

1. The Ron Clark Story (2006)

Matthew Perry played the titular role in Ronda Haines’ 2006 film, The Ron Clark Story. The film showed Perry don the role of a small-town man who comes to teach at the New York City public school. Matthew Perry received many accolades for his performance in the film, including a Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards nomination.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox-Matthew Perry Selfie Brings Joy To 'Friends' Co-stars

2. 17 Again (2009)

17 Again follows the story of a 37-year-old Mike, played by Matthew Perry, who gets a chance to go back to his 17-year-old self played by Zac Efron. Perry’s role as a man stuck in the middle of a divorce and career backlashes was lauded by critics. Directed by Burr Steers, the film went on to be a huge success at the box office.

3. Fools Rush In (1997)

Matthew Perry starred opposite the beautiful Salma Hayek in this romantic comedy directed by Andy Tennant. The film happened to Perry when he was at the peak of his success with the third season of Friends having a successful run. The film is not a critically acclaimed one but it is Matthew Perry’s childlike charm and humour which makes the film a must-watch.

ALSO READ | Matthew Perry Believes 'Joker' Copied His Dance Moves From 'Friends'

4. The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

The Whole Nine Yards stars Matthew Perry along with Bruce Willis, Amanda Peet, Michael Clarke Duncan, and Natasha Henstridge. The film was an enormous success at the box office and well received by the critics as well. The sequel to the film, The Whole Ten Yards was also a hit with the audience.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox-Matthew Perry Selfie Brings Joy To 'Friends' Co-stars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.