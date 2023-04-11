Maya Jama, Leonardo DiCaprio Dating? Love Island Presenter Reacts

Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama have triggered dating rumours. The English TV star was recently spotted wearing a necklace with the word 'Leo' written on it. The Love Island star has, however, taken to social media to deny the rumours calling them 'silly stories'. Addressing the reason why she was wearing a necklace with the word Leo written on it, Maya Jama said Leo was her sunsign. Jama then went on to say that the Hollywood star and her are "not dating", and asked those in the media fuelling the rumour to "move on please."

I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please https://t.co/p5vTTpSiWz April 11, 2023

Maya Jama's past relationships

The One's Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer presenter was in a relationship with British rapper Stormzy. After they dated over the course of 2015 to 2019, Jama moved on to date, and subsequently get engaged to Ben Simmons. However, the TV personality parted ways with the NBA player last year. She then reportedly appeared in public with Stormzy. The rumours of their reunion were abuzz, though Jama later put a stop to the rumours.

While speaking with Sunday Times in January 2023, the former Radio 1 presenter squashed the rumours about her reconciliation with the Vossi Bop rapper. She said during the interview that she is "really, really single right now." She added that she is "newly single," as it had been only a month since she had come out of a relationship. However, she expressed that it was "nice" for her to be single again.