Who Is Maya Jama? Know About Bristolian Presenter's Profession, Age And Net Worth

Maya Jama is a 25-year-old Bristolian presenter of Somali and Swedish descent. She was born on August 14, 1994. Reportedly, she was named after civil-rights activist and celebrated poet Maya Angelou because her mother read the famous poem, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, during her pregnancy. She was dating rapper Stormzy for a long time. Read on to know more about her career, net worth and projects.

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya made the move from Bristol to London aged 16 in order to pursue a career in broadcasting and set up her own YouTube channel alongside landing a gig as a presenter for JumpOff.TV. Later, she became the host of MTV Base show, The Wrap Up, before moving on to host MTV Essentials and MTV News. She has gained more and more popularity over the years, especially when she hosted a travelogue called Copa 90's Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities during the 2014 World Cup.

Maya Jama's net worth

Although her net worth has not yet been confirmed, the speculations estimated that the star's net worth is around a whopping £1.5 million. Maya Jama hosted the Friday and Saturday 10 am-1 pm shows on BBC Radio 1, before leaving in May 2020. She was also seen in the first series of Channel 4's The Circle alongside Alice Levine along with hosting for Channel 5 star documentary Swipe Right for Sex.

Reportedly, she has joined former England footballer Peter Crouch on his Save Our Summer show. The new entertainment show is aiming to give the audience a taste of the summer's cancelled events following the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, Maya has also been the face of several global brands, which would have filled her pockets.

Maya Jama's relationship with Stormzy

The duo parted their ways in August 2019. It is speculated that the two ended their four-year relationship to "focus on their careers". Reportedly, Maya has moved out of their home in South West London. An online report stated that she wants to focus on her TV and radio career.

