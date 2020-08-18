Kamala Harris Runs For US Vice-President, Maya Rudolph Receives Witty Text From Lorne

American actor-comedian Maya Rudolph, who played the character of Kamala Harris in Saturday Night Live, revealed what her former SNL boss Lorne Michales sent after presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maya Rudolph asserted that Lorne sent her a GIF of herself, like Kamala, in sunglasses, sipping a cocktail and saying, 'Oh no'. She further added that it made her laugh.

Interestingly, Rudolph elaborated and said that she was not sure what the historic nomination means for her work playing Harris, whom she has never met, on SNL. However, she already caught the politician’s attention on Twitter, she said. While remembering her Twitter conversation with Kamala Harris, Maya said that the former's tweet was clever; and so she wrote her back. Maya added that she have not had the chance to meet her.

That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl?



That girl was me. pic.twitter.com/btmrzJnm6u — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 29, 2019

READ | Kamala Harris Appoints Indian-American As Her Press Secretary

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris

In further conversation, Maya Rudolph was asked to tell the characteristics she noticed while preparing to play Kamala Harris. Maya spilled the beans around her preparation and stated that she assumed Kamala as a cool mom or like a fun aunt. While addressing the overwhelming response to the Kamala Harris' nomination news, Maya said that she felt like it was her birthday again. She added the constant blew up on her phone was "pretty insane". She said that since it was a spot of positivity and hope, it felt nice to be associated with that.

READ | When Kamala Harris Asked Aunt In India To Break Coconuts For Her Good Luck At Temple

Maya Rudolph's shows

In her chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared the details of her new collaboration with Sarah Cooper for an October Netflix special. Sarah and Maya are in the midst of getting the project ready. Talking more about Sarah, Maya said that she came to know about her, just like everybody else. In addition, Maya said that a friend of her sent one of Sarah's videos and they all found it cathartic.

Meanwhile, she also talked about her upcoming show Eater's Guide to the World, which will premiere on Hulu. She shared that all she has to do for the show is to eat everything that she will see. While asserting that how excited she was for the show, Maya also mentioned about a truck of taco in Astoria.

READ | Marge Simpson Takes Jibe At Trump's Advisor Jenna Ellis Over Kamala Harris Remark

READ | Kamala Harris' Eligibility Issue A 'non-starter', Says Trump Campaign Adviser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.