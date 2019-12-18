Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Wishes To Open A School For Underprivileged Kids

Meadow Walker has evidently used the attention she gets from the general public to divert it to better causes. Late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has been rumoured to feature in a The Fast And The Furious film for years now but the 21-year-old has some different plans. Recently, Meadow took to her Instagram and announced that she has the plans to build a school for underprivileged children.

Meadow has collaborated with the organization Pencils of Promise which aims to bring quality education to kids in Lasos, Ghana and Guatemala. Meadow referenced to the holiday season in her post stating it is the time of the year where people give things to others. She expressed that her biggest wish is to provide a space for kids to learn and grow as contributing human beings to society. Meadow ended the heartwarming post by stating that the school will be dedicated to her father Paul Walker.

Meadow has been an active social worker ever since her father's demise. She set up the Paul Walker Foundation which focusses on oceans, wildlife and human behaviour surrounding nature. Meadow had stated that her father Paul was enthusiast about wanting to preserve wildlife and animals, which then inspired her to form the Paul Walker Foundation. The link to Meadow Walker's fundraising page for building the school has already raised $11,000 of the required $50,000. As per reports, the entire amount collected through the fundraisers will be utilized for the betterment of the children rather than the organization itself.

