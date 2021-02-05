'Mean Girls' Actor Rachel McAdams Almost Did Not Get The Role Of Regina George; Know Why

Mean Girls is still the one of the most memorable teen comedy-dramas even after 15 years of its release. The film's ensemble cast was one of the primary reasons for the movie's incredible run in the box office. But did you know that the actors were almost not cast as the characters that they are now so popularly known for? Check out some trivia of movie.

Also Read - SAG Award Snubs 2021: Read To Find Out The 10 Biggest Snubs Of 2021

Also Read - Golden Globes 2021: Here's A List Of The First-time Nominees At The Prestigious Awards

Rachel McAdams' $10,000 gimmick

When the makers of Mean Girls were still looking for faces for their characters, Lindsay Lohan was actually the first to approach them for the role of Regina George. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the actor had revealed that she always played the shy and not-so-cool characters and wanted to try something different at the time. But the makers eventually convinced her for Cady Heron and the spot for Regina George was, once again, empty. Post the lengthy auditions, most of the team players were impressed with Rachel McAdams and agreed to have her on board.

However, director Mark Waters still needed to be convinced. He revealed to Vulture that his initial thoughts were that McAdams, who was 24 at the time, wouldn't be able to pass off as a 16-year-old. On top of that, the actress had made it very clear that she wouldn't bleach her hair for the role with concerns of hair damage. Eventually, Waters and the producers gave in to her demands and made their most expensive purchase for the film in the form of a blonde wig. A blonde wig that cost them $10,000. The wig was made by a well-known wig maker and its maintenance cost more than the wig itself. Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin in the film, explained to Seventeen the lengthy procedure of maintaining the wig. Apparently, they had to seal the wig into a shower cap each time after a wash and pierce a blow dryer into the cap to dry it. Regardless, the hassle seems worth it in the end after what it did for Regina's iconic look that is celebrated till today.

Also Read - 'Mean Girls' Won't Be Returning To Broadway

Also Read - 'We're Going Stargazing': NASA Shares Photo Of Cigar Galaxy With 'Mean Girls' Reference

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.