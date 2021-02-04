Golden Globes 2021: Here's A List Of The First-time Nominees At The Prestigious Awards

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), finally announced the much-awaited list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2021. The nominees were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson in a virtual event, owing to the pandemic. Netflix series The Crown and the movie titled Mank have bagged the maximum number of Golden Globes nominations 2021. Read on to know about the first-time nominees, who will be in the race for the prestigious award.

Golden Globes 2021 first-time nominees

According to a report by E! Online, the list of the Golden Globes nominations 2021 has been announced and it has several established stars as well as budding actors on it. The first-time nominees included are Catherine O'Hara for her sitcom Schitt's Creek, James Corden for The Prom, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, Elle Fanning for The Great, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, and most notably Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The famed actor, who passed away in August last year after battling colon cancer, is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his final screen performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Other than Catherine O'Hara, other actors from the comedy series Schitt's Creek also received nominations including Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

Netflix series The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy also secured her first nomination at the famed Golden Globes 2021 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Queen's Gambit, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her work in Emma. Singer and songwriter Andra Day has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and Best Original Song Motion Picture for her work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Maximum nominations received at the Golden Globes 2021

The Netflix film, directed by David Fincher, Mank bagged six nominations this year in the categories Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score in a Motion Picture. On the other hand, the popular Netflix show The Crown, headlined by Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth ll has also received six nominations, which are Best Series, Best Actor, two Best Actresses, and two Best Supporting Actress. The 72nd Golden Globe Awards will be held on February 28, 2021, and the ceremony will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

