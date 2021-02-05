SAG Award Snubs 2021: Read To Find Out The 10 Biggest Snubs Of 2021

The Screen Actors Guild is considered as a predecessor of The Academy Awards and it is always interesting to see who has made into the list and which actors name is missing from it. The SAG Award Nominations 2021 was released on 4th February. After the backlash that Golden Globes Award nominations received it was calming to see that the SAG Award Nominations 2021 did not thread a lot of controversies. However, the audience was shocked when a lot of deserving performances and series were not even included in the list of nominations. Scroll down to find the biggest snubs of SAG Awards 2021 nominations

SAG Award Snubs 2021

The biggest SAG Award Snubs 2021 are;

Normal People

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ performance in Normal People kept the world captivated but they didn’t get a nomination for their characters as Connell and Marianne. It’s especially upsetting for Paul’s fans after he was also snubbed by the Golden Globes, while Daisy landed a nod.

Zendaya

Zendaya’s performance in Malcolm and Marie was praised by fans but it didn't make the cut when it comes to awards. People had hoped and predicted that Zendaya will definitely take home an award due to her stellar performance but fans were left disappointed when she wasn't even in the nominee list.

Amanda Seyfried

The films lead actor Gary Oldman was honoured with a nomination for best actor but Amanda Seyfried had been leading supporting actress contender all season for her role in Mank. So her lack of nomination was a surprise to the audience.

Reese Witherspoon

Little Fires Everywhere got love in the form of a nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries for Kerry Washington. However, her co-lead Reese Witherspoon didn’t get the same recognition and neither did the show’s ensemble cast. None of them was nominated for the SAG Awards 2021.

Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo's Shakespearean turn as a MAGA hat-wearing Black veteran who returns to Vietnam in Spike Lee’s Netflix flick, Da 5 Bloods was widely acclaimed by the critics. Nonetheless, he failed to get nominated as the Best lead actor in the Sag Awards.

Nomadland Ensemble

Chloe Zhao’s meditation on the life of modern-day nomads is considered an Oscar frontrunner but none of the ensembles got a nomination in the 2021 SAG Awards.

Paul Raci

Sound of Metal was loved by the critics but Paul Raci's portrayal of Joe, the leader of a deaf commune who helps Ruben (Riz Ahmed) adjust to a new life was overlooked in male actor in supporting role nominations.

Killing Eve Cast

The Killing Eve co-leads Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh did not crack into the nominations ballot this year. Though the first two seasons of Killing Eve received the honour, its third season failed to do so.

The Tenet Stunt Team

Though Christopher Nolan’s lastest mind-numbing flick Tenet featured many special effects and amazing stunt scenes, the stunt team failed to land themselves a nomination.

Limited Series / TV Movie Ensemble Casts

The SAG Awards did not offer the category for limited series/TV movie was indeed a huge missed opportunity. When asked about it, the show makers stated that they did not want to stretch the show a lot. Some of the amazing series like Fargo and Undoing was not honoured because of the absence of this category.

