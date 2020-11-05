Mean Girls Broadway Cast And Their Characters: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Mean Girls Broadway is a musical adapted from Tina Fey’s Mean Girls movie which was released in 2004; which in turn was the adaptation of Tina Fey’s book. Earlier this year, Tina Fey had also announced a movie that would be the adaptation of this musical. This musical has received a lot of positive critical response and there is no doubt that the cast of this musical has played a major role in the popularity of this musical.

Have a look at the Mean Girls Broadway cast

Erika Leigh Henningsen as Cady Heron

Playing the lead among the Mean Girls Broadway characters, Erika Leigh Henningsen is portraying the role of Cady Heron, which was portrayed by Lindsay Lohan in the Mean Girls movie in 2004. Erika started her career at the early age of 17, when she made her debut in Hairspray. Her acting talent also earned her roles in films such as Interface, Bad Girls and Wide Awake. She has also appeared on television shows like Saturday Night Live and The Today Show.

Taylor Louderman as Regina George

Taylor Louderman portrays the role of Regina George, which is another prominent Mean Girls Broadway characters. She has also appeared in television shows such as High Maintenance, The Good Fight and Saturday Night Live. Making her television debut in 2014, Taylor Louderman is surely one of the experienced actors among the cast of Mean Girls Broadway.

Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janice Sarkisian

Barrett Wilbert Weed plays the role of Janice Sarkisian. Mean Girls Broadway is one of her briefest works in theatre and she has also appeared in television shows like Blue Bloods and Crashing. Barrett has also been vocal about social issues like gun control and women empowerment.

Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard

Grey’s theatre career began in 2012 with The Book of Mormon. He has also appeared in television shows like Suburgatory and Saturday Night Live. His final performance in the role was earlier this year in March.

