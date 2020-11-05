Limitless Ending Explained: Here's What Happens At The End Of The Bradley Cooper Starrer

Limitless is a science fiction thriller that released in 2011. The movie is helmed by Neil Burger and is written by Leslie Dixon. The movie is based on the 2001 novel The Dark Fields by Alan Glynn. The plot of Limitless revolves around Edward Morra. He is a struggling writer who then discovers a nootropic drug NZT-48. The drug gives him the ability that makes him fully utilize his brain and improve his lifestyle. The movie became a huge hit after its release and a series based on the film also released in 2015. The movie features Bradley Cooper, Abbie Cornish, Robert De Niro, Andrew Howard, and Anna Friel in key roles. Even after 9 years of its release, a lot of people are still confused about the ending of Limitless. Several people are also googling terms like Limitless ending IMDb. For all the people who are confused about the movie, here is Limitless ending explained.

Limitless ending explained

At the ending of Limitless, Gennady injects himself with NZT-48 and explains to Eddie that he has found a way of making the effects last longer by injecting it directly to the bloodstream. He also says that the effects of NZT-48 last longer and the withdrawal symptoms are also lessened. Eddie kills Gennady when he threatens to eviscerate Eddie. In a surprising turn of events, Eddie then drinks Gennady’s blood to ingest himself with the NZT-48 in Gennady’s blood. He then recovers his mental abilities and kills the remaining henchmen.

After a year, Eddie has retained his wealth and has also published a book. He is now running to become a United States Senate. Van Loom pays a visit to Eddie and informs him about acquiring the company which produced NZT-48 and has shut down Eddie’s laboratory. Van Loon offers Eddie a supply of the drug in exchange for Eddie assisting his ambitions of becoming the US President. Eddie shares with Van Loom that he is off the drug but has retained all his abilities without having any side effects.

By this ending and the events that take place before them, one can assume that Eddie has found a way of retaining the abilities. This can be assumed because of the scene where Eddie drinks Gennady’s blood. The movie goes a full circle and shows the ups and downs of taking the drug. Towards the ending of Limitless, it is hinted that he has found a permanent way of making use of NZT-48.

