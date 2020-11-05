Sofia Vergara Sends An Important Reminder To Fans As She Gets Her Mammogram Done

Sofia Vergara is not only a very popular artist in Hollywood but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Sofia Vergara never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, the actor sent an important reminder to all her fans as she underwent her mammogram screening. Read further ahead to know more about Sofia Vergara's Instagram post.

Sofia Vergara's photos from her mammogram

Sofia Vergara is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feed is a treat for her fans. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a masked photo of herself at the doctor's office, getting her mammogram done. Sofia Vergara captioned the picture, “And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram 😖 😖 #allgood 👍 #dontforgetyours❤️”. Many fans and followers have been asking about Sofia Vergara's health and have spammed the post with over three lakh likes in just a couple of hours.

A mammogram is a simple procedure that is recommended for women of or over 40 years of age. This procedure is done in order to get early detection of any signs of certain types of cancers. According to reports from the American Cancer Society, women between the ages of 45 and 54 years of age should have the mammogram procedure completed at least once a year.

Not only is Sofia Vergara up-to-date with her regular health checkups, but has also recently reconnected with her former co-stars of the very popular television show Modern Family. The series ended its 11th season run earlier this year. On Saturday, October 23, 2020, the entire cast of the ABC sitcom had a reunion that was hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and her husband Justin Mikita. For the actor, it was her "first night out in 7 months” as she mentioned in an Instagram caption.

On the work front, Sofia Vergara has continued her nearly decade-long run as television’s highest-paid actor earlier this month. According to reports from Forbes, the star has raked in $43 million this year (2020). This has happened majorly because of her part as a judge on America's Got Talent, endorsement deals and her jean collection, Sofia Jeans, with Walmart.

