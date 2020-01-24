'Mean Girls' Is Getting A Musical Twist And Tina Fey Cannot Contain Her Excitement

Mean Girls is once again heading to the big screen. Tina Fey in an official statement confirmed this news. The Mean Girls writer is all set to adapt the Mean Girls musical on screen now.

Mean Girls heading to the big screen once again?

Mean Girls is considered to be one of the most iconic coming of age movies. Written by Tina Fey the 2004 released film was based on Rosalind Wiseman’s book Queen Bees & Wannabes. Now, the Mean Girls are heading to the silver screen once again.

But here is a major catch. According to a media portal’s report, this new Mean Girls film will not be a reboot or a remake. Tina Fey is planning to bring the Mean Girls musical that has been running since 2018 on the broadway to the silver screen. Mean Girls writer Tina Fey will be once again working with Paramount Pictures for this new musical film.

Tina Fey in an official statement talked about the new Mean Girls film. In her statement, Tina Fey said that she is very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. In her statement, Tina Fey further commented that it is incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and musical have meant to the audience.

Tina Fey in her statement also talked about the importance of the 2004 Mean Girls in her life. She said that she has spent the past sixteen years with the film’s characters. She then went on to hilariously call it her very own Marvel Universe that she loves dearly.

Currently, there is no new announcement regarding this musical representation of Mean Girls. No casting information, details about the director have been added to this musical adaptation. According to the media portal’s report, it is unlikely that the original cast members of the 2004 Mean Girls will be part of this musical cast or even make a cameo in the film.

Image Courtesy: Mean Girls movie Instagram

