Tina Fey, Amy Poehler To Host Golden Globe For The Fourth Time In 2021

It has been announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will replace Ricky Gervais and will host the Golden Globes in 2021. According to the international media reports, chairman Paul Telegdy said they "couldn't wait any longer to share the great news." Fey and Poehler have hosted the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015. They have also bagged awards for their respective roles. The duo hosted the Golden Globes in 2013 and it received the biggest ratings for the program in six years. Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 awards for the fifth time.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning as co-hosts for the 78th Golden Globe® Awards in 2021! pic.twitter.com/eEPClMrcbK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2020

Gervais received mixed reaction

Gervais proved as controversial as ever at this year’s ceremony. His style received a mixed reaction from the celebrity audience. Fey and Poehler have received a warmer reception during they hosted the event. Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said that there is no doubt that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. She added that they can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.

Gervais sparked controversy

Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards. Gervais has long been known for his harsh and unforgiving humour. Gervais sparked controversy at the Golden Globes award as he made a pointed remark about the death of alleged paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. While talking about Netflix series Afterlife he said that it is a show about a man who wants to kill himself and because season two is on the way so he didn't kill himself, just like Jeffrey Epstein. The audience gasped and didn't know how to react, however, Tom Hank's reaction was considered most hilarious by many internet users.

