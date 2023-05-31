Meet Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino's 29-year-old Girlfriend Pregnant With His Fourth Child

Noor Alfallah, originally from Kuwait, has recently made headlines as news broke about her expecting a baby at the age of 29 with renowned American actor Al Pacino. Rumours about their relationship began circulating online after they were spotted dining together during the pandemic. While some may wonder who Noor is, it has been reported that she works in the film and entertainment industry as a producer.

She gained attention for her connections with high-profile celebrities, with her most recent being Al Pacino. She reportedly started her career in the entertainment industry in 2019 with the short film La Petite Mort. However, it was later revealed that she had been an executive producer for the TV short Brosa Nostra, released in 2018. She has also been associated with the production house Lynda Obst Productions, known for films like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Interstellar, among others. Alongside her film production endeavors, she is also active as a popular social media personality.

Noor Alfallah dating Mick Jagger

Noor Alfallah gained significant attention when she dated renowned singer-songwriter Sir Mick Jagger, also known as Mick Jagger, in 2017. Their relationship reportedly started when Jagger's then-partner Melanie Hamrick was expecting their third child. Although their romance lasted for about a year, the couple eventually parted ways. Subsequently, Noor entered into a relationship with Pacino.

Noor Alfallah's family

Noor Alfallah comes from a privileged background, as her father, Falah N. Alfallah, is a well-to-do investor based in the United States. She shares a close bond with her sisters, Sophia and Remi. Interestingly, Noor and her sister Remi have collaborated professionally, having worked together on the TV short Brosa Nostra. She has also pursued her education in the film industry, having obtained an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Additionally, she has completed her master's degree at UCLA.