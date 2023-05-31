Al Pacino, 83, Expecting First Child With 29-year-old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Renowned actor Al Pacino, best known for his role in The Godfather is set to become a father once again at the age of 83. His representative confirmed to an international publication that Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting a child together. The couple's relationship began on April 22, and their romance first made headlines when they were spotted on a dinner date.



A father of three kids

He already has three children from previous relationships, will now be adding to his family. His first daughter, Julie Marie, 33, is from his former relationship with Jan Tarrant. Additionally, he has 22-year-old twins named Olivia and Anton with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

In a 2014 interview with The New Yorker, he expressed his deep sense of responsibility towards his children, stating, "I'm accountable to them. I'm an integral part of their lives. When I'm not, it upsets both me and them. So that's an important aspect. And I derive great fulfillment from it. It takes me beyond myself." On the other hand, this will be Noor Alfallah's first experience of motherhood. She has previously been linked to Mick Jagger, who was 74 at the time, as well as Nicolas Berggruen.

Notably, his former co-star from The Godfather: Part II, Robert De Niro, also became a father recently. At the age of 79, De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed their seventh child, a daughter named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

His professional updates

Al Pacino has earned acclaim for his memorable portrayal of Michael Corleone in The Godfather as well as for his roles in renowned films such as Serpico, Scarface, Sea of Love, Carlito's Way, The Devil's Advocate, Ocean's Thirteen, The Irishman, and many others. Most recently, he appeared in the 2021 film House of Gucci as Aldo Gucci, sharing the screen with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and other notable actors. The movie received a nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 94th Academy Awards.