Meg 2 Trailer: It's Jason Statham Vs Giant Sharks In Sci-fi Actioner

Hollywood star Jason Statham is back in his action avatar in the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench. The Meg 2 trailer showcases giant sharks, which are causing a ruckus in the Mariana Trench. The upcoming thriller-science fiction film features a glimpse into the Jurassic Age to establish just how ancient and primal gigantic sharks are.

The trailer also showcases that there isn’t only one indomitable force from the trenches to reckon with, as a sea creature with tentacles is also seen attacking people. The trailer kicks off with creatures from the Jurassic Age living in their habitat until they’re attacked by the giant sharks. Fast forward to hundreds of million years, and the trailer shows three sharks attacking a group of tourists.

Meg 2: The Trench will unravel the struggle between the giant menacing creatures as Jason Statham and his team take them on. Equipped with high-tech gear for deep sea explorations, the team finds a primordial threat waiting in the depths. Statham shared the trailer on Instagram, and captioned it, “#Meg2 in theatres August 4." Check out the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench below.





More about Meg 2: The Trench

Meg 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 film Meg, which is based on Steve Allen’s 1999 novel, The Trench. Jason Statham, who will also appear in the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, will be starring opposite Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai and Sergio Peris-Mencheta in Meg 2. The film has been directed by Ben Wheatley, while the screenplay for the film has been written by the trio of Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Geogaris. Meg 2: The Trench will release on August 4 in theatres worldwide.