Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMAs 2022 Performance To Wife Megan Fox & Their Unborn Child

Billboard Music Awards is among the biggest international accolades in the music industry. The Award honours the extraordinary talents of the industry who have given commendable tracks and albums in the past year. The Billboard Music Awards 2022 is being held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with some star-studded performances. As Machine Gun Kelly went on the stage to set it ablaze with his performance, it was seen how he gave an emotional performance and dedicate it to his wife Megan Fox and their unborn child.

Machine Gun Kelly’s emotional BBMAs performance

After leaving fans amazed by walking the red carpet with his fiance, Megan Fox whom he addressed as his wife, the star delivered a special performance for her by singing the song, Twin Flame. While performing the song on stage, he stated that he wrote the song for his wife. The moment he said so, it left the fans in doubt whether the duo secretly got married. Moreover, he then sang "Go to sleep/ I'll see you in my dreams/ This changes everything/ Now I have to set you free," while stating that he was dedicating it to his unborn child.

Soon after the performance, Machine Gun Kelly took to his official Twitter handle and mentioned how it broke his heart to sing the end of that song. Adding to it, he also mentioned that he recorded the song Twin Flame two years ago while adding how it was beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for everyone.

broke my heart to sing the end of that song — colson (@machinegunkelly) May 16, 2022

i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later.

beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight — colson (@machinegunkelly) May 16, 2022

Speaking to ET on the red carpet, Kelly talked about the song he wrote for Megan Fox, whom he often refers to as his twin flame, and said, “There's like super special secret meaning to the song as well. So I'm sure I will be [emotional], but I can't cry and f— up this eyeliner."

Fox and Kelly reportedly began dating in 2020, post which they got engaged in January 2022 as the rapper went down on one knee to propose. Meanwhile, Kelly recently released his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout. It includes super hit tracks like Emo Girl (featuring Willow Smith), and Maybe among others.

Image: Instagram/@machinegunkelly