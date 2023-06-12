Megan Fox Calls Out Robby Starbuck For 'exploiting' Her Sons' Gender Identity

Megan Fox took to her Instagram handle to address the rumours which claimed that she forced her sons to wear girl clothes. A former Republican candidate for Congress in Nashville named Robby Starbuck tweeted that he saw two of the actor's sons having a breakdown for allegedly being forced to dress like girls. The tweet was further accompanied by a photo of Megan Fox and her sons.

Robby further wrote that he saw their nanny consoling them after the incident unfolded. He concluded his tweet with, "It's pure child abuse. ray for them." Megan Fox shut down the rumours by sharing a screenshot of the tweet on her social media handle with a long note. She began by saying that she did not wish to give this attention to him as he was a clout chaser.

However, she decided to teach him a lesson. She wrote, "Regardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense, exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe." Megan further added that there have been times when men like him have messed with her and she will never endure it.

(Megan Fox sharing a screenshot of the tweet. | Image: Megan Fox/Instagram)

Robby Starbuck provides clarification for his 'controversial' tweet

(Robby Starbuck providing clarification for his tweet. | Image: @robbystarbuck/Twitter)

In yet another tweet, Robby Starbuck clarified that the incident took place five years ago when Megan Fox's kids were younger. He further added that one of the kids had a breakdown and another one chimed in. He revealed that he knew her and he called it a weird situation as the kids did not seem happy. He tweeted, "I never said anything publicly because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear 'boy clothes'."

About Megan Fox and her children

(Megan Fox with her kids during their outing. | Image: @SoniaSanggita/Twitter)

Megan Fox had earlier opened up in an interview that her oldest son Noah loves wearing dresses. She said that her son has been expressing himself since he was a toddler. She even teaches her children about gender identity and to live life confidently. Megan Fox had three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She had Noah in 2012, Bodhi after two years in 2014, and Journey in 2016.