Megan Fox Opens Up About Struggles With Body Dysmorphia, Self-acceptance

Megan Fox, the Transformers actress, has spoken out about her struggles with body dysmorphia and learning to accept herself. In an interview for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue, where she is featured as one of the cover stars. Megan revealed, “I have body dysmorphia - I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever”.

The 36-year-old actress reflected on her childhood, expressing that she had always been aware of her body and held a strong desire to conform to societal expectations. "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way," she shared. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."

Megan emphasised the importance of being honest about one’s feelings, noting that appearances can be deceiving. “We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy,’” she explained. "They most likely don't feel that way about themselves. I have a lot of deep insecurities."

What is body dsymorphia?

It is a mental health condition. Body dysmorphic disorder causes you to obsess about one or more perceived deficiencies in your appearance, even if they are small or invisible to others. However, you might feel so humiliated, ashamed, and uneasy that you avoid engaging in a lot of social situations.

Megan Fox's self-love journey impacts Machine Gun Kelly

Interestingly, Megan’s self-love journey has had a positive impact on her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). In a joint interview for British GQ Style’s autumn/winter 2021 issue, MGK shared how Megan's support and understanding have helped him confront his own personal challenges. "She's helped me realize that you can't bury your trauma," he expressed. "No one knows anything about me. They don't know how deep that rabbit hole goes with my childhood and with everything that my body has stored in itself."