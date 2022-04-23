Megan Fox Wishes Fiancee Machine Gun Kelly On Birthday; Says 'I’m Honored To Love You'

Megan Fox shared a special post for her fiancee Machine Gun Kelly as the latter turned 32 recently. The Transformers star penned a heartfelt note for the 'love of her life', stating that the world has no idea about how 'generous and beautiful' Kelly is as a person. Posting a picture of the rapper carrying her on his back, Fox further heaped praises on the 'gorgeous soul'.

Megan Fox's birthday wish comes shortly after an awkward moment between the couple at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards. According to Dailymail, cameras captured Megan turning her head away from Kelly as he attempted to kiss her.

Megan Fox wishes 'love of her life' Machine Gun Kelly on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Megan penned a long note that began with a sweet anecdote. It further read, "The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are."

She added, "You are by far the most unique human I have ever met. And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see. You’re such a gorgeous soul.

I’m honoured to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy Birthday love of my life."

Meanwhile, Kelly also shared a trail of pictures from his birthday bash alongside Fox, and his daughter, Casie. The couple was seen posing amid beautiful birthday decorations, with Kelly holding a gigantic gift box in his hand. He also posed with a car and a bike, apart from dropping a video with a cat. In the caption, he wrote, "Grateful for the birthday love thank you all so much for rockin with me and my music."

Fox and Kelly reportedly began dating in 2020, post which they got engaged in January 2022 as the rapper went down on one knee to propose. Meanwhile, Kelly recently released his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout. It includes super hit tracks like Emo Girl (featuring Willow Smith), and Maybe among others.

