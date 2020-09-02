Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Sign Landmark Deal With Netflix

In a major development, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a landmark, multi-year deal with Netflix to produce a wide range of content—documentaries, docu-series, movies, scripted shows, and children’s content—under their new, yet-to-be-named production company. It was reported that the duo may soon sign a deal with the music streaming platform Spotify for an exclusive original podcast series. As per a report in the Mirror, the music streaming giant could offer the couple over a million dollars if they agree to do a podcast with them.

As per International media, the couple said that they will focus on creating content that informs but also gives hope. The duo also said that they will be making inspirational family programming and believed that Netflix’s unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.

This comes after the streaming platform saw The Michelle Obama Podcast scoring high approval ratings since it debut in July 2020. The company had signed the former US First Lady in an exclusive deal for an original podcast series on its platform.

Media reports suggest that Spotify has been for long looking to approach Meghan and Harry for a podcast ever since the celebrity couple announced their separation from the Royal Family and said that they want to become financially independent.

Meghan and Harry also have some previous experience in doing a podcast together as their second Royal assignment as Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to visit a Radio station in Brixton.

