3 Times Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Made Headlines Post 'Megxit'; Read More

American actor, Meghan Markle and English prince, Harry is one of the most celebrated couples around the globe. The couple met each other on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend and reportedly fell in love at first sight. The two kept the romance hidden for a long time but soon decided to get married.

The two tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and are proud parents of a baby boy, Archie. The couple were constantly being talked about during the “Megxit”, that is when the two decided to separate from Harry’s royal family and live independently, and have been in the news ever since. Here are some other times when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the headlines. Read ahead.

Times when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the headlines

Prince Archie’s birthday

Archie, born on May 6, 2019, turned one-year-old this year. The couple decided to celebrate the first birthday of their son in a very low-key manner, also because of the global pandemic. Meghan Markle reportedly baked a cake for her son and Harry blew up some balloons and decorated the place. The three even connected with their close friends and family through video calls, on Archie’s birthday.

New apartment in California

Sometime around in August 2020, the couple moved into a nine BHK home in Santa Barbara, California. Reports from IT News suggest that the house is 14,500 sq. ft. and sits on a 7.4 acre of grounds that includes a pool, a tennis court, a teahouse, and a children’s cottage. Reportedly, the house opens onto a wide lane designed with hand-cut Santa Barbara Stone that led through a grand archway of trees to the main residence.

A book release on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family is a biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex. The book is written by the American-based Royal reporters, Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie and published by Harper Collins.

The book was announced on 4 May 2020 and released on 11 August 2020. It goes beyond the headlines in order to reveal the unknown details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life together, dispelling many of the rumours and misconceptions that plague around the couple.

