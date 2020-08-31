Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Could Sign Deal With Spotify For Exclusive Podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may soon sign a deal with the music streaming platform Spotify for an exclusive original podcast series. As per a report in the Mirror, the music streaming giant could offer the couple over a million dollars if they agree to do a podcast with them.

According to reports, Spotify is currently preparing a detailed offer and will approach the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the coming weeks to finalise the deal.

This comes after the streaming platform saw The Michelle Obama Podcast scoring high approval ratings since it debut in July 2020. The company had signed the former US First Lady in an exclusive deal for an original podcast series on its platform.

Media reports suggest that Spotify has been for long looking to approach Meghan and Harry for a podcast ever since the celebrity couple announced their separation from the Royal Family and said that they want to become financially independent.

Meghan and Harry also have some previous experience in doing a podcast together as their second Royal assignment as Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to visit a Radio station in Brixton.

Royal Step Down

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who had left the Royal Palace in January, in a row that was dubbed "Megxit" have been living in the United States with their son Archie. The royal couple said that they wanted to take a “progressive new role” aimed at giving their son a chance to grow up “normally” with awareness about his royal heritage. Meghan and Harry, in a statement, said that they intend to become financially independent while extending full support to the Queen.

