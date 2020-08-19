Meghan Markle Picks Up A British Accent After Spending Two Years In UK

Meghan Markle has reportedly been having a British accent lately which was noticed by most of her working staff. According to various reports, the American actor has picked up an accent since she has been in the United Kingdom for the past two years. Her domestic workers also do an impression of her joking, once in a while as they find the change amusing.

Meghan Markle has picked up a British accent?

Meghan Markle’s friends have reportedly been claiming that the American actor often switches to British English with an accent that seems to happen due to a force of habit. She has been staying in the United Kingdom with the Royal Family for the past two years and her stay has resulted in a change in speech style.

A source close to the development told The Sun that Meghan Markle was an 'all-American girl' before she met Prince Harry but since she has been living in the UK, she has adopted a few phrases from there. The report also says that her staff thinks it is 'amusing' to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms.

Meghan Markle has reportedly been heard using the expression “Oh Darling!”, on various occasions, with a British touch. The source also told the news daily that the staff does have a giggle about it once in a while. They also do impressions of her, sometimes, but only in a light-hearted manner since it is funny to them.

Also Read Meghan Markle Says 'it's Good To Be Home' As She Returns To US After 10 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had announced in March 2020, that they have decided to step away from the Royal duties and wanted to make a living for themselves. They moved to Los Angeles from London, after the major move that left the world in shock. According to recent reports, they have lately been staying at a huge mansion in Beverly Hills which belongs to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry. The place is a Tuscan-style villa with over 12 bathrooms and 8 bedrooms with stunning interiors.

Also read Meghan Markle To Be Questioned In Court Over 'Finding Freedom' Book? Read Details

Image Courtesy: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.