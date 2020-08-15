Meghan Markle Says 'it's Good To Be Home' As She Returns To US After 10 Years

While the US is gripped by widespread Black Lives Matter peaceful protests, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said that it is ‘good to be home’ and added that it is an ‘absolute inspiration’ to see the ‘tide turning’. Markle recently spoke out against racism and her plans to support the campaign for positive change in her home country.

While speaking at a summit hosted by The 19th, the Duchess of Sussex, at first said that it was ‘just devastating’ to return as America’s systemic racism was laid bare following the death of African-American man George Floyd. However, with peaceful protests and Black people raising their voice against decades of discrimination, Markle said that her feeling shifted from ‘sadness’ to ‘absolute inspiration’. She said that she could see that the ‘tide is turning’.

Meghan Markle, who grew up in Los Angeles, said, “From my standpoint it's not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias. But I think to see the changes that are being made right now is... something that I look forward to being a part of and being a part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late. So yeah it's good to be home”.

Troubles with tabloid papers

At the same summit, the Duchess of Sussex even hated at her and Prince Harry’s troubles with tabloid papers. While the couple announced that they were quitting frontline British royal duties, they have waged an increasingly bitter war with the media, particularly the British tabloid press.

Markle has even brought a high-profile case against international media outlets. While speaking at the summit, ‘Suits’ actress said that she finds it fascinating that a headline alone, the clickbait alone makes an imprint. She added that there is ‘so much toxicity’ in certain news coverage.

She added, “My husband and I talk about it often - this 'economy for attention'... what is monetizable right now when you're looking at the digital space and media. And so if you're just trying to grab someone's attention and keep it you're going for something salacious versus something truthful”.

