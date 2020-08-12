Meghan Markle To Be Questioned In Court Over 'Finding Freedom' Book? Read Details

The unofficial biography of the Duke and Duchess' Finding Freedom was published on Tuesday in the UK and features sensational details about their step back from royal life. Finding Freedom is a book on Harry and Meghan and Making a Modern Royal Family, as it chronicles their love story and period as senior royal family members before leaving and heading to LA with their son Archie.

One of the claims in the book is that the 70th birthday portrait of the Prince of Wales, which portrays a happy family, was, in reality, a "nightmare" to prepare because his sons, William and Harry, blew "hot and cold" with their father.

The book could be brought to Meghan Markle 's lawsuit centre with Associated Newspapers (ANL), the Mail's publisher on Sunday, after a "private" letter had been released to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. However, the royal couple has previously insisted that they were not involved in the book.

According to reports, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said that they had no interviews with the couple themselves but rather talked to over 100 people, with links to the inner circle of the couple with everything corroborated by at least two sources. The couple's spokesperson also said earlier that Sussex's Duke and Duchess were not consulted and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.

This book is reportedly based on observations of the writers themselves as members of the royal press corps and their own independent coverage. However, hidden in an "author's note" at the back of the book is this admission reveals that they had spoken to personal friends of Harry and Meghan, royal assistants and palace staff (past and present), the charities and organizations with which they have established long-lasting relationships, and the couple themselves, where necessary.

The Mail on Sunday's legal team is said to be investigating whether there is evidence that the Duchess of Sussex has allowed her pals to talk on her behalf to the media, suggesting that she may be quizzed in court. Mark Stevens, a leading media lawyer and solicitor partner at Howard Kennedy, told The Daily Telegraph that this is a concession that an accepted biography is as close as it is to 'damn' it.

