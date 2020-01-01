Meryl Streep Calls Herself 'overrated', Watch The Video Here

In a recent video created by YouTuber and content creator, Evan Carmichael, snippets of several of Meryl Streep’s interviews were put together. In the video, Meryl Streep is seen talking about her unbelievable success, her acting career and also how determination is the only key to actually gain whatever you aim in life. She spoke about her hard work and her several films.

In the video, Meryl is seen confessing that she could never believe that she would have been a successful actor. Out of the thousands who believed in themselves that they could be a star, she made it. Meryl expressed how it is not possible for many to do so. Meryl Streep also mentioned how her acting in films back to back films have been a surprise to her. She said that each happy event, which means the films that happened to her, have been a roller coaster ride for her.

In one of the snippets, Meryl is seen giving a speech post her win. She is seen calling herself overrated as she believes there are better actors who deliver excellence. She says that there are people who make art while acting, it is more like making music to her. She is seen saying several things on how to be a great actor. Some of the crucial elements that she follows is that, work hard to achieve, live a zen life and also be empathetic after achieving many successes. She believes that acting gives a way to live many lives and be empathetic towards many.

Meryl Streep debuted on stage with The Playboy of Seville in 1971. Since then, she has been delivering back to back hits. According to several media reports, she is one of the greatest artists of the decade. Meryl Streep is also one of the six actors who has received three Academy Awards for her acting in several films.

Watch the video here:

