Met Gala 2022: All Kardashians Reportedly Invited To The Event For The First Time

The much-awaited star-studded event, Met Gala 2022, is less than 24 hours away and the buzz among fans is already high. What started as a society midnight supper in 1948, has now turned out to be one of the biggest celebrity gatherings. The Met Ball, or Met Gala, witness some popular celebrities from various industries, who grace the red carpet and grasp eyes with their designer outfits as per the event's theme. While many names are coming up from the event's official guest list, the latest update has revealed all Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been invited to the Gala this year.

As per a report by The Post, Anna Wintour is all set to host the star-studded event for the 26th time. Wintour prepares the guest list by herself and has a history of avoiding several reality TV stars. However, this year, all The Kardashians fans can rejoice as all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been invited to the event filled with glitz and glamour. This is the first year that the five sisters will grace the red carpet of the Met Gala.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have not had a smooth Met Gala history. Till now, the viewers have only seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner along with their mother Kris Jenner grace the red carpet of the event and turn heads with their outfits. However, this year, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian will also be seen climbing the stairs of the Met in their top-notch outfits.

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala debut

Kim Kardashian never fails to grab eyeballs and also make it to the international headlines with her Met Gala looks. Last year, the beauty mogul showed up in a head-to-toe black outfit at the event. While she has been a regular at the event for the past few years, this was not the same earlier. As per E! News, Met Gala host Anna Wintour wanted to keep reality TV show stars away from the event. This also included the Kardashians. However, Kim Kardashian made her debut at the event with Kanye West in 2013, but her experience at the event that year did not go well as she revealed she cried after reaching home.

Kendall Jenner's Met Gala controversy

Kendall Jenner has also invited a lot of controversy through the Met Gala. In 2017, the American model wore a revealing dress due to which she received a lot of backlashes. However, she handled the controversy quite well. In an interview with Allure, the model said, "It's pretty sexual, but, yeah, it's cool. It's like, it's very like, I don't know. I always like something that's a little controversial, so, that's kind of that."

While all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters will be present at Met Gala along with their mom Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian is reportedly not on the guest list. While Rob Kardashian keeps a low profile, he is also in the middle of a defamation case along with Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, filed by his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Kylie Jenner's rapper partner Travis Scott is also not expected to grace the red carpet of the event as he has been keeping a low profile ever since the Astroworld tragedy.

