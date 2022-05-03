Met Gala 2022: Cardi B Stuns In Gold Chain Gown, Dons 'Gilded' Black At After-party

The star-studded event, Met Gala claims fame as one of the most photographed evenings in the world. The Met Gala 2022, which was recently held, witnessed several A-list celebrities making their way through the staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While the majority of celebrities followed this year's 'Gilded Glamour' theme, Cardi B surely went the extra mile for her look as she donned heavy gold chains studded in Donatella Versace's gown.

Cardi B surely upped her game at the Met Gala 2022 as she was 'dripping' in gold chains. The 29-year-old rapper arrived in a Versace car while wearing a blinding gold ensemble designed by Donatella Versace. The Up rapper wore a body-skimming bodice dress that hugged every curve of her body. The entire dress had gold chains sewed to the fabric, with which the rapper also wore a huge gold choker. The choker also had Versace's signature medusa pendant. Apart from the choker, Cardi B also accessorised her look with gloves made out of chains. As per a video presented by the designer, about a mile of gold metal chains was sewed in the dress.

While many other celebs opted for corsets and ball gowns as per the theme that was dedicated to the late 1800s, Cardi B described how "gilded was gold," which is why she opted for such a look. Talking to La La Anthony, who hosted Vogue live stream, Cardi B said, "This is what I wanted to give." "I wanted to give woman and Donatella brings that woman." As the 67-year-old designer accompanied Cardi B, the rapper also wished the former a happy birthday. She further continued, "No lipo surgery could bring this body that my son gave me .... It's giving, it's giving, it's giving." The rapper welcomed her second child in September, last year.

Cardi B's Met Gala after-party look

Cardi B went got a halter neck black coloured dress with golden accents for the Met Gala after-party that she hosted. The rapper dropped all accessories and only wore a pair of earrings. She tied her hair in a bun. The rapper also flaunted her back tattoo in the backless dress.

