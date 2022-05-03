Met Gala 2022: NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gets Engaged On Red Carpet In White Gown

This year, the Met Gala’s iconic red carpet was not just about fashion, but it also became a conduit for love. A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps on Monday with a proposal. New York City commissioner Laurie Cumbo got engaged on the Met Gala’s star-studded red carpet with former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa.

The Met Gala 2022 event which is known for stars picking sartorial choices while displaying a spectacular collection, witnessed a love story. Apart from all the glitzy outfits, the engagement of the New York City commissioner grabbed the attention of the stars on the red carpet.

NYC Culture Commissioner gets engaged to Digi Olisa at Met Gala

With all the cameras turned to the carpet, Digi Olisa got down on one knee to propose to Laurie. Met Gala attendees screamed in excitement and shouted “say yes” to the couple and guess what, Laurie nodded a yes. Several videos from the special moment have been making rounds on the Internet that showed Lauri's surprised reaction and how she became emotional after accepting the proposal.

Digi who was on cloud nine after popping the big question shared his happiness with AP and said, "You know, it’s always like trying to wait for the right time. So when is the right time considering everything that’s going on worldwide? So I was just like, ‘Today we’re going to make it happen.’”. “You wait for this moment your whole life almost and for it to be right here, it was everything that I thought it would be,” Cumbo said.

As the stars gazed at the beautiful couple, the NYC culture commissioner removed the glove on her left hand and put the engagement ring on her finger, leaving all stunned. For the big event, Laurie can be seen dressed in a cream coloured embroidered floor-length gown, Digi, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit.

The night turned out to be quite special for Laurie who was an intern at the museum when she was 15 and came to the Met Gala. Before arriving at Hollywood's 'biggest fashion night', Cumbo shared a picture with her now-fiancee on Instagram and wrote, "On our way to mashup the @metgalaofficial BK and SI style!”.

IMAGE: Instagram/CMLauriCumbo/AP