Met Gala Postponed Amid Novel Coronavirus Outbreak: Metropolitan Museum Of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has reportedly announced on March 16 that the annual Met Gala scheduled to take place on May 4 has been postponed amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. According to news reports, the gala is often referred to as fashion’s biggest night out. An internal email was reportedly sent to Met staffers this afternoon and it was announced that the museum “will remain closed through Saturday, April 4.”

The 2020 #MetGala is the latest major gathering postponed due to the spread of the #coronavirus https://t.co/Jj7DgJ4rOm — billboard (@billboard) March 16, 2020

The 2020 #MetGala has been postponed indefinitely amid Coronavirus concerns.



The event was originally scheduled for May 4th with the theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” pic.twitter.com/GyFlzovmvk — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) March 16, 2020

The Met Gala Has Been Indefinitely Postponed NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Rapper Cardi B is seen arriving to the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on #Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York Ci... https://t.co/GloHDXliW4 via @MySmallStoreMN #life #look pic.twitter.com/1kgAJ9TvnZ — My Small Store (@MySmallStoreMN) March 16, 2020

CDCP advisories

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) has advised during the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. A Met spokesperson reportedly said that all programs and events through May 15 will be cancelled or postponed including the gala.

According to the reports, the museum did not provide any further details on when the event might be rescheduled. This years exhibition was due to form part the Met's wider 150th-anniversary celebrations.

After saying “it's under control” when the United States detected the first case of deadly coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has tweeted that “God bless the US” on March 16. After being originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan, the COVID-19 has now infected at least 4,663 people in the US and has caused 86 deaths. While Trump's tweet remained without context, apparently the nation is rocked with the pandemic when paired with panic buying of citizens leading to empty aisles in supermarkets.

