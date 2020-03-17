Two Fans Enjoy Game Of Padel Tennis During Coronavirus Lockdown

The ATP posted a video on their official Facebook page which shows two tennis enthusiasts enjoying a game of Padel tennis in their respective windows during the lockdown. ATP Tour captioned the post, "Padel Tennis Played During Coronavirus Lockdown, Tennis lives on". The 25-second video has managed to garner 42k views and 10k comments. A user commented, "Not a good idea to show this what if kids decided to try and fell out of the window stretching for the ball and the ball is getting germs on it!" Another wrote, "Love you, people everything will be better with such beautiful spirits".

ATP suspends matches

Earlier in the week, ATP has reportedly announced that all tennis competitions in the men's category will be suspended at least until April 20 due to rapid spread of deadly Coronavirus outbreak. The official statement posted by the main men’s governing body read, "The ATP has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour due to public health & safety concerns over COVID-19". The suspension means all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place. The Maimi Open was cancelled on Thursday after the other two events- Indian Wells and the Fed Cup Finals were postponed.

As per reports, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is yet to take a call on conducting women's tournaments but, it has been learned that there is a possibility of no tennis on the women's tour either before the latter part of April. Meanwhile, ATP events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona are among the tournaments that have been cancelled. The reports in a foreign daily have stated that that, the All-England Club is reportedly reluctant to go ahead with the Wimbledon tournament in the absence of spectators in the arena. Ultimately, this could result in a delay in the start of the clay-court season and potentially affect the French Open, which is scheduled to begin on May 24, 2020. A final call would be made after the All-England Club consult with the UK government and relevant health authorities.

