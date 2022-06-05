Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Call It Quits? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey recently celebrated their first anniversary and shared photos filled with PDA via their social media handles. However, as per the latest reports, the duo is calling it quits after dating for a year and a half. A source close to the couple recently told People recently that despite the separation, the couple still loves each other.

The Black Panther star Michael, earlier, had taken to his Instagram stories and shared a string of romantic photos to wish his girlfriend their first anniversary on November 16. The actor captioned one of the photos as "Happy Anniversary," while another picture included the note, "It's been a year crazy!!".

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey separated?

While the source close to Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey recently revealed that they still love each other despite the breakup, it also revealed how heartbroken they were. It was further mentioned that Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term and added how he let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. Adding to it, the source also reflected on how they had great times together and brought out the best in each other.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other," the source told the outlet.

In an old interview, Jordan opened up about his relationship, saying that he's been so public about his love life for the very first time. He said, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."

Michael B. Jordan on work front

The actor is set to appear in the American sports drama film titled Creed 3. The actor will also be directing the movie. He is also gearing up for the release of I Am Legend 2 whose release date is yet to be unveiled.

Image: Instagram/@michaelbjordan