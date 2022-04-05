Michael Bay Seeks Global Attention On Ukraine War; 'There Are Babies Being Killed...'

Director Michael Bay, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming directorial Ambulance, responded to the infamous Oscars 2022 moment where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after taking an exception to one of his jokes. The incident had quickly become the talk of the town, which was followed by Smith resigning from the Academy and the organization launching a formal review of the matter.

Pointing out the same, the Transformers director disapproved of giving significance to the matter instead of focusing on more pressing issues such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine where hundreds of people have reportedly lost their lives. It has been 41 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine, which was followed by heavy shelling resulting in millions of Ukrainians being forced to flee their homes.

Michael Bay reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

In an interview with Deadline, while promoting his forthcoming film Ambulance, the 57-year-old director opined that it was 'wrong to begin with' and expressed his disappointment over how 'that’s all people are talking about.' He further added, ''And I don’t really care. Hollywood gets really self-absorbed,'' Furthermore, he sought attention to the ongoing Ukraine crisis that has claimed hundreds of lives, men, women and kids included. Bay further noted, ''There are babies getting blown up in Ukraine right now. We should be talking about that.”

However, the director also remarked on the King Richard actor's altercation at the 94th Academy award ceremony by revealing that it was unexpected to see such matters. He said, ''I’ve worked with him, he is not that guy. I’ve never seen him lose his cool like that. I thought it was set up ’cause I saw the smirk, and I’ve been on set when Will screws with people, when he’s joking with people.”

Meanwhile, according to the UN High Commissioner of Refugees report, the data acquired from border agencies indicated that 42,15,047 people from Ukraine have fled the country ever since the onset of the invasion. While many have found shelter and refuge in neighbouring European countries, more than half a million people have taken refuge in Poland.

According to Interfax, Ukraine reported, citing data from Kyiv Prosecutor-General's office, over 165 children kids have been killed since the war began. As a statement quoted by Radio Svoboda, ''According to the official data of juvenile prosecutors, as of the morning of April 5, 2022, 165 children died and 266 received injuries of varying severity.''

