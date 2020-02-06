Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Pay Their Heartfelt Tribute To Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas was an American actor, producer, director, philanthropist and author. He was one of the greatest Hollywood's leading men, a titan of the entertainment industry and by virtue of his longevity, one of the last surviving links to a particular era of Hollywood’s past. He recently passed away at the age of 103.

Everyone in his family and industry have been writing eulogies for him; among them are his son Michael Douglas and his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones who had paid tribute to the legend on social media. Michael Douglas and Catherine expressed how much they loved him and how much the two miss him. Check out their post below:

Michael Douglas posts a eulogy for Kirk Douglas

Michael Douglas, the son of late Kirk Douglas, also took to his Instagram handle and expressed his grief over the loss of his father. He wrote how close he was to Kirk Douglas and how great a man he was. Check out the post below:

Catherine Zeta-Jones pays tribute to Kirk Douglas

Bonding between Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kirk Douglas

Catherine has never shied away from making her love for her father-in-law apparent. She was often seen posting pictures with Kirk Douglas. She had also expressed how great their bond was and how close they were.

