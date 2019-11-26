Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones' Love Is Now 19-years-young

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are evidently called as one of the power couples of Hollywood. Though the couple has the same birthday, they have an age gap of 25 years. Michael Douglas is reportedly the same age as Catherine's parents but she has stated that her parents did not question the age gap. The two are parents to son Dylan and daughter Carys. Here is a timeline of the Hollywood couple's marriage.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones marriage timeline

Michael and Catherine were first introduced to each other in August 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival. Michael had stated in an interview that he was sure within 30 minutes of meeting Catherine that she will be his wife. The Fatal Attraction actor Michael reportedly proposed to Catherine Zeta-Jones on the New Year's Eve of 1999. In August 2000, The couple welcomed their first child Dylan and tied the knot on November 18, 2000, after Michael's divorce from his first wife was finalized.

Michael Douglas has regarded the year 2000 to be one of his best and unforgettable years. Just a month after tying the knot the couple reportedly skipped going for a vacation to spend time with their 4-month-old son. 2000 was also the year when the couple starred together in a film titled Traffic which released back on December 27, 2000. The pair was awarded the Courage Award in 2001 for being open about their relationship with a 25-year-old gap.

In April 2003, Catherine gave birth to the couple's second child, Carys Douglas. The two had a stable relationship at the public front until 2009 when Douglas' son from his first marriage, Cameron, was charged for possession of drugs. He was reportedly sentenced for five years for distribution and consumption of schedule-1 drugs. His sentence was increased in prison when he was caught selling drugs to other prisoners. After 2009, the couple went through a lot of public issues like Michael's fight with cancer and Katherine being vocal about her bipolar disorder. But things evidently took a positive turn when Cameron concluded his prison sentence and reportedly thanked his step-mother, Catherine for helping him through a tough time. In November 2018, Michael Douglas was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame accompanied by Catherine. He stated in his speech while accepting that star that he is grateful for her support and patience, calling the time he spent with Catherine as the best time he has spent.

