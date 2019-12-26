Michael Jackson's Jacket Now Lies In Kim Kardashian's Daughter's Wardrobe, Know Why

Kim Kardashian West recently posted a story on Instagram where she revealed that she and her husband Kanye West gifted their eldest daughter North West the late Michael Jackson’s jacket. This jacket that is now owned by North West cost the West family a whopping amount of $65,625. Read on to know more details about this story.

Kim K gifts North MJ’s jacket on Christmas

The Kardashian and Jenner clan are known for their most elaborate festive celebrations, whether it is their Thanksgiving dinner, birthday parties, or Christmas celebrations. The Kar-Jenner clan is known for throwing some of the most extravagant Christmas bashes in Hollywood. The Kardashian-Jenner clan recently hosted their annual Christmas.

Apart from being elaborate and extravagant, the Kar-Jenner clan did not forget to pack some extraordinary gifts as well. But there is one gift that took the show by storm. Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram and revealed that she and her husband rapper Kanye West gifted their eldest daughter North West a jacket previously owned by Michael Jackson.

This particular Jacket was worn by Michael Jackson during his performance at late actor Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday and the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. The jacket was designed by Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush. This jacket cost the West family a whopping $65,625. In her Instagram story, Kim Kardashian West revealed that her daughter North West is a huge fan of Michael Jackson. Kim Kardashian, while talking about the jacket, revealed that she and Kanye won this jacket in an auction for their daughter North as her Christmas gift.

This black jacket that is now owned by North is a black velvet jacket that has a stone and pearl vine motif. This pearl motif is on one shoulder and then is suspended with rhinestone tassels across the chest. While talking further about the jacket, Kim Kardashian West revealed that the MJ jacket has been tacked along the sleeves and waist so their 6-year-old daughter can comfortably wear it.

