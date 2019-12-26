Aus Vs NZ: Matthew Wade Leaves Fans In Splits By Impersonating Michael Jackson

Australia have their noses ahead after Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as they finished the day at 257-4 after 90 overs. After New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first, Australia batsman Steven Smith held his fort to remain unbeaten on 77 and was given company by Travis Head who remained not out on 25. The match also witnessed another Australia batsman Matthew Wade pulling off a Michael Jackson-like moment during Australia's innings.

Aus vs NZ: Matthew Wade, Michael Jackson moment

Facing a barrage of bouncers and yorkers from the Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner, Matthew Wade ended up literally doing a famous 'Michael Jackson' move at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Wade came to the crease when Australia had put on 144 runs on board and he was welcomed to the crease with some fierce deliveries. He was even troubled by other pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult with short deliveries. The deliveries troubled him so much that he ended up in an awkward position many times. cricket.co.au made a collage of one such image alongside Michael Jackson. In the picture, there is an uncanny resemblance between Wade and the late music legend's gravity-defying tilt.

Aus vs NZ match highlights

Australia started off disastrously with Joe Burns falling for a first-ball duck after being clean bowled by Trent Boult. David Warner survived early in the innings before he was dismissed for 43 thanks to a one-handed effort from Tim Southee at second slip off Neil Wagner's bowling. Colin de Grandhomme had his first wicket of the match when Marnus Labuschagne (63), bowled off his elbow attempting to leave delivery outside his off stump. Matthew Wade (38) was the final wicket to fall in the final session. Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 77 and looks set to torment the Kiwi bowlers on Day 2 as well.

Aus vs NZ: Adam Gilchrist trolls Matthew Wade

Earlier, Matthew Wade was trolled by former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist, following his poor performance in the first Test. Wade was seen struggling all along while facing Wagner, who was bowling from round the wicket, on a negative line and length. The batsman somehow managed to save his wicket by opting to take many blows on his body. Australia legend Adam Gilchrist took to Twitter to put some ice on Matthew Wade's burns. He posted a picture from the famous movie 'Happy Gilmore' in which Adam Sandler can be seen taking baseball-shots to his head and body while being in a batting cage. The Aussie captioned the picture with Wade's name ahead of Sandler. Fans were left in splits with Gilchrist's creativity.

